UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $137.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.16 and a 200-day moving average of $122.63. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $107.49 and a 52 week high of $141.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $1,965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,450 shares in the company, valued at $41,202,383.50. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 300.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 31.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 84.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

