Head-To-Head Comparison: Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) & Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) and Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inspired Entertainment and Where Food Comes From, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 1 2 1 3.00 Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 0.00

Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.13%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -0.10% -6.35% 1.44% Where Food Comes From 7.50% 19.58% 11.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Where Food Comes From”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $297.90 million 0.88 $7.60 million ($0.01) -986.00 Where Food Comes From $25.82 million 2.44 $2.15 million $0.35 34.17

Inspired Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From. Inspired Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.2% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats Where Food Comes From on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspired Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games. The Virtual Sports segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition sports games, including greyhounds, tennis, motor racing, cycling, cricket, speedway, golf, and dart, and other horse racing games under the V-Play Soccer, V-Play Women's Soccer, V-Play Football, V-Play Basketball, V-Play Baseball, and V-Play NFLA names. The Interactive segment provides a range of random number generated casino content from feature-rich bonus games to European-style casino free spins and table games. The Leisure segment supplies gaming terminals and amusement machines in pubs, bingo halls, and adult gaming centers, as well as family entertainment centers, bowling centers, and other entertainment venues. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Where Food Comes From

(Get Free Report)

Where Food Comes From, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. It also offers professional services and technology solutions; verification solutions; and consulting services, as well as sells hardware. The company serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.