What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for AES FY2024 Earnings?

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for AES in a research note issued on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AES has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

AES stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. AES has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $22.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in AES by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at $3,402,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,513,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,125,000 after purchasing an additional 181,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

