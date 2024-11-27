Analysts Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) PT at $176.88

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $206.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE:BAH opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.03%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,970. The trade was a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

