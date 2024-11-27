Analysts Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target at $61.11

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $65.53.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $620,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,084.68. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,425,000 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 130,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 29,845 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 603,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

