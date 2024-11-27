Brokerages Set Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Price Target at $22.86

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

Several research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 255.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $10,559,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,438,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

