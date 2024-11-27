GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives $67.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 37.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

