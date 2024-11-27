Analysts Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT at $190.11

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.11.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $427,262.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $786,550.50. This represents a 35.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,579.45. The trade was a 16.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $1,008,962 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $190.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

