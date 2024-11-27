Analyzing Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) & Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT)

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aeries Technology and Bowman Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeries Technology -3.60% -3.80% -5.19% Bowman Consulting Group -2.62% 3.76% 1.71%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeries Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 5 1 3.17

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aeries Technology and Bowman Consulting Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus price target of $39.70, suggesting a potential upside of 48.08%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than Aeries Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeries Technology and Bowman Consulting Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeries Technology $72.85 million 0.61 $15.66 million $0.47 2.13 Bowman Consulting Group $346.26 million 1.36 -$6.62 million ($0.79) -33.94

Aeries Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bowman Consulting Group. Bowman Consulting Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeries Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Aeries Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats Aeries Technology on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

