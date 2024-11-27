New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.22 on Monday. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 million, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.30.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 2.97% of New Concept Energy worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.