Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Raised to $7.70

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $7.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.76.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $770.03 million, a P/E ratio of 74.01 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Latham Group news, CFO Oliver C. Gloe sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $65,791.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,626.64. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $69,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,584.90. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Latham Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Latham Group by 75.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Latham Group in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

