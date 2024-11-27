Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $226.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $197.00 to $226.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 33.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $338.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.52 and a 200 day moving average of $229.16. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $361.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 301,187 shares of company stock valued at $92,956,692. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.