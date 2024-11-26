Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Generac were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 97.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This trade represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $585,069.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,282.04. This trade represents a 22.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock opened at $191.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.67. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

