Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 14,862 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,862 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 29,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 1.9 %

STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 149.49%.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

