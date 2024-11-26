Banco Santander S.A. Sells 15,621 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,621 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $70,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $250.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $704.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $152.71 and a 12 month high of $254.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

