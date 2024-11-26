RW Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RW Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.2% of RW Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 40,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 97,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,516,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 40,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,258,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $250.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $152.71 and a 12-month high of $254.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

