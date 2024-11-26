Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 676,954 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Trimble worth $127,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $337,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,732 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Trimble by 7.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,647,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after purchasing an additional 239,673 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,755,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,978,000 after purchasing an additional 434,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trimble by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,839,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 2,035.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after buying an additional 1,093,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $74.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average is $58.49.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

