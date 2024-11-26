Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stake Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Comfort Systems USA worth $117,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total value of $4,682,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,553,389.64. This trade represents a 10.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,663,540.40. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $495.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.66. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.83 and a 52 week high of $500.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.00.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

