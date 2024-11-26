Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Nordson by 61.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Nordson by 422.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 300.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 82.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nordson by 105.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $263.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.20. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $222.18 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Insider Activity at Nordson

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,081.49. This represents a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.