Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 2,097 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in CarMax by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in CarMax by 4.1% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.73.

Read Our Latest Report on CarMax

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.