Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 350.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $125.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $85.13 and a 12-month high of $126.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.48.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.