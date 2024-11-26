Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 399 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Relx were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Relx by 61.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 13.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Relx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Relx stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $48.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

