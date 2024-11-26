Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,305 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,030,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,305 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $113,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14,394.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 393,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,353,000 after buying an additional 390,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,444,000 after acquiring an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $19,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,960,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 161.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 137,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.87.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.42%.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

