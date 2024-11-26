Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 34,555 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Atmos Energy worth $122,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 75.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 158.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lummis Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 1,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward Geiser acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATO stock opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day moving average is $128.90. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $110.46 and a 52 week high of $151.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.31.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

