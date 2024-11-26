Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 330.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.38. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

