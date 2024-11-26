CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,822,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of CMS Energy worth $128,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 48,203.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 50,614 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in CMS Energy by 402.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 40.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 86.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 448.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 860,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,924,000 after acquiring an additional 703,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,564.50. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $136,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,439.07. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CMS opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

