B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 4,421 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 247,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 152,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 24,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.18, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average is $64.69. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,280.40. The trade was a 18.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,485.50. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,702 shares of company stock valued at $856,166. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.16.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

