Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $47.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

