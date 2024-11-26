SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of SL Green Realty worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 31.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 272.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 10.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $82.81.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.66 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

