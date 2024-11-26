Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,211.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.5% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 588,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Oshkosh by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $93.34 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

