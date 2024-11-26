Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,042 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Allegion by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegion by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Allegion by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,511.68. This trade represents a 53.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLE opened at $142.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.02 and a 200-day moving average of $132.37. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $103.19 and a 52 week high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.70 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

