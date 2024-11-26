Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 139,491 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,160,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,491 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $33,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $87,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,382,718.34. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,401 shares of company stock worth $352,038. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

