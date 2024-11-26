Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,770 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBF. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 189,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PBF Energy by 720.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 37,826 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 957.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,811,000 after purchasing an additional 547,509 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.28 per share, with a total value of $3,128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,532,498 shares in the company, valued at $829,936,537.44. The trade was a 0.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,592,400 shares of company stock worth $145,300,797 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PBF opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.56. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently -42.47%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

