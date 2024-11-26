Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Balchem were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 568.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 73.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 642.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of BCPC opened at $182.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.71. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $120.87 and a twelve month high of $186.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

