AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,099 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AMETEK worth $25,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.6% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $197.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.91. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.03 and a 12-month high of $198.33.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $1,192,350.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,253.69. This trade represents a 14.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,636,404. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

