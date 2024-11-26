EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in EQT were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in EQT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of EQT by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 7.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in EQT by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $48.02.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

