Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $609,000 Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 55.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Post were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Post by 263.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Trading Up 1.7 %

POST stock opened at $117.82 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.73 and a 1-year high of $118.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.58 and its 200-day moving average is $110.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

