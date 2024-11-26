Citigroup Inc. Sells 452,924 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,924 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $28,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.6% in the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger
In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $167,265.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,743.01. This represents a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,036.44. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $721,243 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KR
Kroger Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KR opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Kroger Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.51%.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kroger
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.