Citigroup Inc. Purchases 104,684 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $31,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.95.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The trade was a 28.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

