Citigroup Inc. Purchases 244,601 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 580,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 244,601 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $28,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after buying an additional 665,653 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,134,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after acquiring an additional 586,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,164,000 after purchasing an additional 581,671 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

