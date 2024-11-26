Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.95.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 28.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.