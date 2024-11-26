Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 426,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,782,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $2,144,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH opened at $290.74 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.23 and a 52-week high of $307.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.33 and its 200-day moving average is $255.41.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.90 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $326.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.78.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

