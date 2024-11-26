Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $714,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.39. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

