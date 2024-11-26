Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 233 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VGK opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average of $68.51. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

