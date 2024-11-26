Quest Partners LLC Purchases 3,223 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Moderna by 230.4% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $217,170 in the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

