Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,406 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Relx by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 81,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth about $548,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 3,737.1% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 38,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Relx by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 128,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Relx stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

