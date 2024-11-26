Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after acquiring an additional 28,988 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,266,000 after buying an additional 47,496 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $104.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $469.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

