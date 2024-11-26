Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $851,000 Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 32.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Barclays by 6.9% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 17,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Barclays by 0.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:BCS opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

