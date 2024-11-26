Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Matthew S. Garman Sells 15,260 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amazon.com stock opened at $201.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.33 and a 200-day moving average of $186.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.81 and a 52-week high of $215.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

