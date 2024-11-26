Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $785,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,708 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 975,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.6% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 26,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

